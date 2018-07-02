FOOD & DRINK

Tamale Factory and Tequila Bar opens in Durham

Photo: Mohamed N./Yelp

By Hoodline
A Mexican bar and eatery has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 2816 Erwin Road, Suite 205, the fresh arrival is called Tamale Factory and Tequila Bar.

Stop by for Mexican cuisine, lime margaritas, seasonal cocktails, beer and sangria. The tamales are made by hand and served with crema and salsas de la mesa.

Other menu items include guajillo chile-spiked rotisserie chicken and bunuelos de coliflor, delicate cauliflower fritters in salsa verde with housemade queso fresco.

With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Mindy L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 14, wrote, "We ordered el pollo en salsa verde (chicken with green sauce), pastor de puerco (pork) and the braza la reina (vegetarian with pumpkin seeds on top). They were all good and delicious. The masa was well done and presentation was great."

And Josh W. wrote, "Service was very friendly and they were good about being quick during the lunch hour and bringing refreshing waters throughout the meal. I ordered the tamal pastor and the frijoles negros. The tamal was pretty tasty."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Tamale Factory and Tequila Bar is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineDurham
FOOD & DRINK
Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity
Yaya Tea brings customized bubble teas and Japanese snacks to Chapel Hill
Craving pizza? Here are Clayton's top 4 options
RECALL: Wish-Bone recalls House Italian dressing for allergen alert
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
F-V Police search for black BMW after woman shot, thrown from car
Missing Raleigh 11-year-old was living on fruit, candy
18 hospitalized after being exposed to feces at Charlotte cookout
Cary Police warn residents about recent vehicle break-ins
Wake Co. mom thanks firefighters who saved child from hot car
Raleigh youth minister resigns after charges of assaulting son in grocery store
Wake County Animal Shelter nearing capacity
I-Team: Generation of WWII vets about to lose battle against time
Show More
Wake Co. woman becomes kidney donor to stranger, inspires transplant chain
VIDEO: SUV crashes into antique store, narrowly missing kids
'Total selfless act:' Man drowns while saving boy in Zebulon
Soccer team found alive after over a week trapped in Thailand cave
22-year-old has both legs amputated after tour boat explosion in Bahamas
More News