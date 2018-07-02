Wake County Animal Shelter nearing capacity

Nearly 200 dogs and cats are available as the Wake County Animal Shelter nears capacity.There are approximately 500 dogs and cats in the care of the Wake County Animal Center either at the shelter or in foster care, with about 200 of them ready for adoption.All animals available for adoptionMany animals currently in care at the center but not yet available for adoption are strays.Anyone who lost a pet is asked toregularly to see if they are at the center.Animal shelters typically experience an influx of cats and kittens during warmer months.To keep the number of cats coming into the shelter down, pet owners are encouraged to have their cats spayed or neutered, even if they are indoor cats.