Fuquay-Varina Police search for black BMW after woman shot in 'domestic-related' incident

Police at the scene where the woman was shot and thrown from a vehicle. (Josh Chapin)

FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (WTVD) --
Fuquay-Varina Police are investigating after a woman was shot in what appeared to be a domestic-related incident late Monday afternoon.

It happened about 5:50 pm at Walapai Drive and Sippihaw Oaks Drive. A 30-year-old woman was shot once in the leg, allegedly by her boyfriend, 31-year-old Rayshone McNeil, and thrown from a vehicle.

Police are looking for a black BMW that fled the scene.



Police said McNeil was possibly headed to Holly Springs or Willow Spring. The BMW has an NC tag of PFF5192.

Police Chief Laura Fahnestock told ABC11 that no further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call FVPD at (919) 552-3191.
