UNC Children's Hospital gets sweet new ride for its young patients

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
Spending time in any hospital can be daunting, but thanks to a donation, UNC Children's Hospital wants to make that experience a little less stressful with its new ride that transports patients to the operating room.

Amaya, a 6-year-old at the hospital who required surgery was able to take this new car for a spin, all the way to her O.R.


"Kids might normally need to be sedated that go back to the operating room now are able to go back without sedating medicine and have a positive experience," Carolyn Quinsey, Neurosurgeon at UNC Medical Center.
