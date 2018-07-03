Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Fayetteville

Fayetteville police responded to a report of an active assault in the 800 block of Greenleaf Drive.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Fayetteville police.

On Tuesday, at approximately 9:08 am, officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a report of an active assault against a victim in the 800 block of Greenleaf Drive.


Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said that when police entered the home the suspect would not drop his weapon, and an officer fired at the suspect.

The suspect and the victim have both been transported to the hospital and are both in critical condition.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
