Food Lion hosting multiple job fairs in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. --
Food Lion is hosting multiple job fairs in the Triangle to recruit approximately 300 full and part-time employees.

The grocer is looking for applicants for various roles like cashier, managers, sales associates and many others.

The job fairs will take place on Friday July 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Hilton North Raleigh/Midtown
3415 Wake Forest Rd.
Raleigh, N.C. 27609

Courtyard by Marriott - Duke University/Downtown
1815 Front St.

Durham, N.C. 27705

Embassy Suites - Raleigh Durham Research Triangle
201 Harrison Oaks Blvd.
Cary, N.C. 27513

Interested applicants are encouraged to attend the job fair with a resume. If available, interviews will be held on site but candidates may also apply online at www.foodlion.com/careers
