Food Lion hosting multiple job fairs in the Triangle

Food Lion is hosting multiple job fairs in the Triangle to recruit approximately 300 full and part-time employees.The grocer is looking for applicants for various roles like cashier, managers, sales associates and many others.The job fairs will take place on Friday July 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:Hilton North Raleigh/Midtown3415 Wake Forest Rd.Raleigh, N.C. 27609Courtyard by Marriott - Duke University/Downtown1815 Front St.Durham, N.C. 27705Embassy Suites - Raleigh Durham Research Triangle201 Harrison Oaks Blvd.Cary, N.C. 27513Interested applicants are encouraged to attend the job fair with a resume. If available, interviews will be held on site but candidates may also apply online at www.foodlion.com/careers