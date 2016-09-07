COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chick-fil-A WinShape Camp stops in Raleigh area for 2 weeks

Chick-Fil-A's WinShape Camps For Communities is coming to the Raleigh area. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Chick-fil-A's non-profit WinShape Camps For Communities is holding a summer camp for two weeks in central North Carolina.

The week of July 2 through July 6 campers will attend camp at Wake Cross Roads Baptist Church in Raleigh.

The week of July 9 through July 13 a new WinShape team will arrive to lead a camp at Faith Baptist Church in Youngsville.

There are slots still available for the Youngsville camp, which also has some scholarship money for campers in need.

Chick-fil-A partners with churches across the nation to host the WinShape Camps. The churches fundraise and partner with local businesses to help those in need be able to attend these camps.

"They help us raise money so we can give scholarships to kids who can't afford it in the community," explained Kyle Huntsinger, children's pastor at Wake Cross Roads Baptist Church in Raleigh. Huntsinger said his church and local businesses provided about $6,000 in scholarships for the week-long camp held at their church.

WinShape Camp



WinShape campers take part in typical summer camp activities including crafts, painting, dance, flag football, and archery, but the mission of WinShape Camps For Communities also serves a larger purpose.

"We look to transform communities with the message of Jesus Christ," explained Camp Director Deion Cossio.

"Because of Chick-fil-A's funding we're able to take this camp on the road and change communities with it," Cossio said.

WinShape employees are chosen to travel each week to a different city to host the summer camp for a month.

For more information click here.
