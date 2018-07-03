FOOD & DRINK

New restaurant Thai at Main Street opens in downtown Durham

Photo: Nancy N./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Thai restaurant has opened its doors in downtown Durham. Called Thai at Main Street, the new arrival is located at 317 W. Main St.

Serving lunch and dinner fare, the menu features chef specialties, rice and noodle dishes, as well as appetizers, soups and large entrees. Expect menu options like fried Bangkok wings and vegetarian spring rolls to start; lunch dishes like green curry and pad Thai; and drunken noodles and fried chicken curry for dinner. Check out the full menu here.

The newcomer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Sam S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 3, wrote, "So great! Just ate here with my family for a birthday dinner and everything was lovely!"

Yelper Anthony M. added, "Durham has never been a city that excels at Thai food in my opinion. I won't exaggerate and say Thai at Main has completely changed that, but it is now my favorite Thai place in Durham. ... The service was friendly, prompt and the prices on food and beer were very reasonable."

Head on over to check it out: Thai at Main Street is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and noon-10 p.m. on weekends.
