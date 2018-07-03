REAL ESTATE

What will $500 rent you in Fayetteville, right now?

6454 Applecross Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fayetteville?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Fayetteville if you've got a budget of $500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

6454 Applecross Ave., #C




Listed at $500/month, this 628-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 6454 Applecross Ave., #C.

Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, expect air conditioning, carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry, a walk-in closet and a patio. One pet is allowed, per the owner's approval.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable.

(See the complete listing here.)

6391 Bingham Place




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 6391 Bingham Place. It's also listed for $500/month.

The unit features air conditioning, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1104 Ayton Place




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1104 Ayton Place that's going for $495/month.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, carpeted floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and a patio. The building offers extra storage space. Small dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

839 Shaw Mill Road




Located at 839 Shaw Mill Road, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $425/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, large windows and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
