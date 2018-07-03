Duke's David Cutcliffe as Mr. Incredible? Coming right up...

College coaches are barred by NCAA rules from commenting about recruits by name until they're but every school has a #hashtag when they land a recruit.
For Duke - that's Bang Bang Duke Gang. After Rorie's verbal commitment, David Cutcliffe tweeted accordingly:
Bang Bang DukeGang19!!! 🥁🥁🎺🎺🔥💥. Staying Hot!!! Real Hot!! Ring the Bell!! pic.twitter.com/sQ8wgpAUfk— David Cutcliffe (@DavidCutcliffe) July 3, 2018
Then, a couple minutes later, Cut added a bonus. Currently on vacation at the beach with his extended family, he sent out this gem of a photo with his newest grandson.
Having all 6 Grandsons at the beach, including the latest addition has made me feel INCREDIBLE! pic.twitter.com/7zNsfkSq0T— David Cutcliffe (@DavidCutcliffe) July 3, 2018
No word if he was playing off NC State's "Red Light" recruiting slogan with his Red Tights but we know this much --- that's a man enjoying being a grandpa!