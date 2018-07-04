SOCIETY

Man transforms lawn into American flag

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 5 a.m. on July 4, 2018. (WPVI)

A man in Massachusetts has taken his patriotism to a whole new level for the 4th of July.

Arthur McCann has transformed his front lawn into a red, white and blue American flag.

It's complete with 50 stars and 13 stripes.

He used field paint, stencils and measuring tape to get the job done.

It only took him about two hours.

McCann says he just loves America and being creative.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyamerican flag4th of julyfeel goodMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
Bloomsbury: Uncovering the remains of Raleigh's lost theme park
Wake County teachers and students prep for first day of school
Stedman woman awarded for 104 years of outstanding citizenship
Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie rental
More Society
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News