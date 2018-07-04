Festive families celebrate 4th of July in Wake Forest

Children wore their red, white and blue as they walked, rode and got pulled in wagons along North Main Street in Wake Forest.The annual "Walking Parade" allows children to be part of the fun."Being able to walk through the town is fun and being in it with all the other people dressing in red white and blue is always fun," said Sarah Beth Gossett, who attended the parade with her four siblings."We celebrate independence and it's really important we be free and freedom of speech and all that," said her brother, Alex Gossett.It's the 45th year of the town's Independence Day celebrations."The parade usually draws 1,000 to 1,500 people," said town commissioner Brian Pate.This was Bonnie Johnson's 34th year as Lady Liberty."She represents our freedom, and our liberty to do as we please within the law and she welcomes people," Johnson said.Thomas Donahue and his family even got their dog, Rocky, in the Independence Day spirit by putting a patriotic hat on him."It's just a good time," Donahue said. "The kids like it. We're gonna do some face painting for the kids."For Deon Davis, who is a Senior Airman E4 in the Air Force, the fourth of July has an even more special meaning."There's a lot of people that fought for our freedom and our independence so it kind of holds a special place in my heart," he said.Deon, a Senior Airman, his girlfriend Keely McKinley and their 14-month daughter Nora attended."This is her first Fourth of July that she'll really remember or experience so we decided to get out and have some fun for it," McKinley said.Gabby Bembala said she practiced riding her bike so she'd be ready for the big day. She even came up with a strategy."Go slowly, face forward and watch where you're going," she said.