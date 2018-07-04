911 calls released in deadly Fayetteville officer-involved shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police have released the 911 call made moments before an officer shot a suspect who they say stabbed his pregnant girlfriend.

Police say 34 year old Stephanie Williams called for help. In the 21 minute tape, she tells dispatchers that her boyfriend was trying to kill her.

"I've been stabbed," Williams told the operator.

She said she had been held hostage since Monday evening.

In agonizing pain, Williams can be heard faintly moaning to keep from being heard by her boyfriend who was still in the apartment.

"He's in another part of the house," Williams said.

The dispatcher asks her what type of knife did the suspect use.

"A kitchen knife," Williams responded.

The dispatcher worked to keep Williams calm as she gave careful instructions to protect herself.

"If he's nearby, I need you to keep quiet, Can you lock the door of the room you're in?" said the dispatcher.

Roughly eight minutes go by and Williams tells the operator that her boyfriend returned to the bedroom.

"He just walked in and said he was going to kill me" Williams said.

Williams also revealed that her boyfriend had the kitchen knife in his hand.

The dispatcher stayed on the phone with Williams for ten more minutes then police finally forced their way in.

In the call, police can be heard asking the suspect to drop the knife.
