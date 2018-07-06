Police: Man shoots woman, turns gun on self in Brier Creek home

Two American flags are placed outside the Raleigh home where two lives were lost in a murder-suicide, reported on the Fourth of July. Police say Nicholas Talarico shot Ashley Talarico to death, then killed himself. It’s unclear if the flags were already there before the tragedy. pic.twitter.com/FeKCcqtNBO — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) July 5, 2018

Two people are dead following a Fourth of July murder-suicide, leaving authorities to piece together what happened.Police say 34-year-old Nicholas Talarico fatally shot Ashley Talarico before turning the gun on himself.It happened at a home in the 9400 block of Misty Creek Lane at the intersection of Dellcian Court before 4:30 p.m.Police have yet to comment on the relationship between the pair; however, a woman who knew them told ABC11 they were a couple.In a frantic 911 call, a woman is heard telling a dispatcher she was with two children in the home and refused to enter the room where Nicholas' body was.On Thursday, a woman who told ABC11 that she was an employee of the couple said she was devastated about the incident and is concerned about the couple's two young boys.Another neighbor said she often saw the couple in the yard playing with their children.Alex Bazeley and friends were spending their Fourth of July by the pool, just 1,000 feet from the home inside The Village of Olympia Fields subdivision where Raleigh police officers were quickly roping off a crime scene."We heard some police sirens going off," Bazeley said. "We looked across from where we were at the pool at the other neighborhood and everything was taped off. Most people don't know what happened to be honest. Everyone was sort of taken aback by the fact that this happened close to us."Other neighbors told ABC11 the couple who lived in the home were renters at the residence, which is valued at $488,000, according to Wake property records.Police, along with a forensic team from CCBI, worked into the night investigating.A viewing for Ashley will be held at Mitchell's Funeral Home on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh on Sunday, July 8 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.A funeral service will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Leesville Road at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 9.