CRIME

24-year-old accused of killing 7-month-old she was babysitting

Shaina Civils (Credit: Jones County Sheriff's Office)

TRENTON, N.C. --
Authorities in North Carolina have accused a woman in the death of a 7-month-old girl she was babysitting.

The Jones County Sheriff's Office told local news outlets 24-year-old Shaina Civils is charged with murder and intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Sheriff Danny Heath said Jones Count EMS was dispatched to a Pollocksville residence on June 26 for an unresponsive child. When deputies arrived, the child was already dead. Heath said the State Bureau of Investigation was called to look into the baby's death.

An arrest warrant says the baby had a skull fracture, abrasions, and lacerations when investigators found her.

Civils is jailed without bond and was given provisional counsel during her first court appearance Monday. She will be assigned a permanent attorney from the capital defender's office.
