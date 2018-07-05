'Person of interest' sought in rapper XXXTentacion's murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Sheriff's deputies in South Florida want to talk to a "person of interest" in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ABC7.com staff
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. --
Sheriff's deputies in South Florida want to talk to a "person of interest" in the murder of XXXTentacion, a rising rap star who was killed last month.

Authorities are looking for Robert Allen, 22-years-old, who is also wanted on a felony warrant.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed last month outside a Fort Lauderdale motorcycle dealership.

Detectives say an SUV blocked his luxury sports car and two masked men confronted the 20-year-old rapper during what appeared to be an attempted robbery.
Dedrick Williams, 22-years-old, was arrested days after Onfroy's death in connection to the murder.

He faces murder charges but has not yet entered a plea.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapperhip-hoprap musicentertainmentmurdercelebrity deathsFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News