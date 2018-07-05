ATM

Police show you exactly how to spot hidden ATM skimmers

Freeport police warn about ATM skimmers. (KTRK)

FREEPORT, Texas --
Freeport Police Department is reminding residents to be alert and protect themselves from ATM skimming devices.

In a video posted to Facebook, police officers demonstrated what to check when you first arrive at an ATM.

When you walk up to the machine, authorities recommend to tug at the card reader. An authentic card reader should be firm and stay intact on the machine.

Police also showed a hidden camera on the machine that thieves use to capture PIN numbers.

It also recommended to look for any kind of hole above the slot where money is dispensed.
