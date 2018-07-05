New bistro Lula's now open in Chapel Hill

Looking for a bistro and cocktail bar with a Southern twist? Look no further than this new arrival. Located in the former Spanky's location at 101 E. Franklin St., the fresh addition is called Lula's.
Open for lunch and dinner, Lula's specializes in chicken, either on its own or fried and stuffed between two halves of a biscuit. Other sandwiches include pan-seared beef short rib on a bun, and egg salad with bacon jam. Round out your meal with sides like greens with cider vinegar, green beans and spicy pickle coleslaw.
The drinks menu ranges from iced tea to bubbly rose and bourbon cocktails.
Lula's has just two reviews on Yelp, yielding a 4.5-star rating thus far.
Oris W., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 30, wrote, "Just walked by and saw this place had opened up. Perfect way to start a birthday weekend. Great drinks and food. Friendly, professional staff."
Emily Y. added, "Lula's is a fried chicken/Southern restaurant with classics like fried chicken with biscuit, chicken biscuit sandwiches, sides of green beans, mac and cheese and the like. Service was great, no complaints there at all."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Lula's is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
