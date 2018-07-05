Cary police looking for man accused in at least five business break-ins

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a series of burglaries in the Park Town Commons and Alston Town Center shopping areas on Highway 55.

A total of five businesses were broken into and stripped of cash.

In one case, a cash register was taken.

The suspect entered through the rear doors, causing minor damage to each location in the process.

The following businesses were broken into: Menchie's, 7169 O'Kelly Chapel Road; Penn Station Subs, 5036 Arco St.; Signature Nail Spa, 7173 O'Kelly Chapel Road; Supercuts, 7175 O'Kelly Chapel Road; and Sport Clips, 1231 Parkside Main St.

Each of these businesses was closed at the time of the break-ins and there are no reported injuries related to these cases.

"Profit margin for all small businesses is going to be very small, so any time they take a hit like this it can be very dramatic to their business," said Captain Randall Rhyne with the Cary Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division.

Police need help identifying the suspect and are asking people for help. Tips can be reported anonymously to Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.

For crime prevention tips, see the Police Department section of www.townofcary.org or call (919) 469-4324. For real-time crime updates, follow the Town of Cary's Safety feed on Twitter @TOC_Safety.
