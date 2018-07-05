SPORTS

NC Special Olympians racking up gold medals at USA Games

EMBED </>More Videos

Team NC racking up gold medals at USA Games. (WTVD)

By
As of Thursday, Team North Carolina has 14 gold medals from the 2018 USA Games.

The USA Games feature over 4,000 Special Olympic athletes and coaches from all over the nation. There are 10 athletes from the Triangle area competing for Team NC.

Wake County's Bryan Henry has won three gold medals: the 200-meter individual medley, the 100-meter freestyle high performance, and the 100-meter butterfly.

Anna Coleman from Orange County won gold in the 3,000-meter run.

Anthony Beauchaine from Durham County won gold in golf.

Eloise Magill from Wake County won gold in the mini javelin.

The games finish Friday with some final competition as well as a closing ceremony.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsspecial olympicsnorth carolina newsNCWake CountyOrange CountyDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Two more prized area football recruits choose NC State
Carolina Hurricanes' Steve Smith resigns as assistant coach
Panthers sale official; Richardson pens letter
Sale of Panthers franchise to David Tepper finalized
Freshman Zion Williamson already breaking records at Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News