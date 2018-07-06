FAST FOOD RESTAURANT

Best in food: Chick-fil-A ranked as top fast-food restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

When it comes to favorite fast-food joints, consumers can't stop clucking about Chick-fil-A.

When it comes to favorite fast-food joints, consumers can't stop clucking about Chick-fil-A.

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index's Restaurant Report 2018, the popular chicken sandwich restaurant was favored over other restaurants like Burger King, Taco Bell, and Chipotle.

But when it came to full-service restaurants, Texas Roadhouse outpolled Longhorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden, and Red Lobster.

This year, 22,500 customers were surveyed about the quality of products, services, and satisfaction with more than 380 companies in 46 industries and 10 economic sectors.

Then both categories scored restaurants (on a scale of zero to 100 points) on food accuracy, waitstaff behavior, food quality, beverage quality, restaurant cleanliness and layout, food variety, beverage variety, and website satisfaction.

READ THE FULL REPORT

Chick-fil-A was ranked 87 for the third year in a row.

Panera Bread came in second at 81 and Subway ranked third with 80.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfast food restaurantchick-fil-afood
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAST FOOD RESTAURANT
Customers who ate at Charlotte Hardee's should get hep A vaccination
Pickle lovers rejoice over KFC's new Pickle Fried Chicken
Live mice found in Wendy's hamburger bun package
Burger King and Wendy's are going to prom together
More fast food restaurant
FOOD & DRINK
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
New restaurant Zweli's brings African cuisine to Durham
Cookies, scones and bread: Here are the 5 best bakeries in Chapel Hill
Starbucks, citing environment, is ditching plastic straws
Raleigh Kroger store to close Tuesday, five weeks ahead of schedule
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News