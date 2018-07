Authorities are accusing a Texas mother of selling her 7-year-old son and trying to sell her two young daughters.Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Tuesday that 29-year-old Esmeralda Garza of Corpus Christi was arrested Friday.She remained in the Nueces County jail on Wednesday on a charge of sale or purchase of a child.Bond was set at $100,000. Jail records did not list an attorney for her.DPS said that agents were executing a drug search warrant in Corpus Christi when they located a 7-year-old who had allegedly been sold and purchased.Authorities said two girls, ages 2 and 3, were in the process of being sold.The case remains under investigation.A man and woman were arrested as a result of the drug investigation.