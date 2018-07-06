Surveillance video captures explosion during Oklahoma fireworks show

EMBED </>More Videos

Four people were hurt at a 4th of July fireworks show in Oklahoma (WTVD)

POTEAU, Okla. --
Four people were injured in an explosion during a city-run fireworks show in Oklahoma.

During the show, one of the firework shells, which was set off by Poteau Fire Chief Jon Pickle, exploded in its launching tube, KHBS reports.

The explosion was caught on a nearby home surveillance camera.

Pickle claims he asked watchers to move back for their safety but they failed to do so.

The four hurt sustained non-life-threatening injuries. At least three were taken to the hospital.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Jennifer Combs suffered second-degree burns on her elbow.

She told KHBS it felt like a war zone, and that she doesn't plan to get that close to fireworks again.

"It was explosions in my face," Combs said. "I just got up and ran, everyone was running you could hear kids screaming. I'm pretty beat up, I feel like I've been in a car accident."

Pickle said the fireworks were legally set off.

City leaders plan to re-evaluate plans for next year's show.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireworksbuzzworthyjuly fourthoklahomaOklahoma
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News