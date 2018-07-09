1 dead, 3 injured after SUV hits car, pushes it into tree in Durham

One person is dead and three are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash. (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
One person is dead and three are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Durham.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night in the 600 block of North Duke Street.

Police said a silver Ford Focus, driven by 27-year-old Gabriel Dashon Melton Jr., swerved in front of a northbound Buick Enclave, which was in the left lane of North Duke Street.

The collision caused the Buick Enclave to hit a utility pole and pushed the Ford Focus into a tree.

Melton was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rahnesha Denise Dozier, 23, who was driving the Enclave, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A 14-year-old passenger in the Enclave was also taken to the hospital. Police said he had minor injuries.

Additionally, a 25-year-old man who was a passenger in the Focus was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Enclave had been reported stolen on July 3.
