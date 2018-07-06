CELEBRITY ARREST

Singer Chris Brown arrested for felony assault in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Singer Chris Brown arrested for felony assault in Florida (WTVD)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. --
Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a felony battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

Officials Friday said Brown was arrested in West Palm Beach for hitting a photographer in April 2017 in Tampa.

The warrant alleges Brown battered Bennie Vines Jr., who was hired by a club to take photos during an event hosted by Brown.

Vines told officers that while he was snapping photos, Brown punched him. Brown was gone by the time officers arrived that night. Vines refused medical treatment but told officers he wanted to prosecute because of a minor lip cut.

A sheriff's spokeswoman said the entertainer was released after posting $2,000 bond on the battery charge issued by the sheriff's office in Hillsborough County.

The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

He's currently in the middle of his Heartbreak on a Full Moon tour.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultchris brownfloridacrimecelebrity arrestFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
CELEBRITY ARREST
Actor Vince Vaughn arrested on suspicion of DUI at California checkpoint
Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
Video shows Anthony Michael Hall confrontation with man
Disney star Debby Ryan arrested on suspicion of DUI
More celebrity arrest
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News