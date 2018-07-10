WEATHER

Tropical Storm Chris continues to spin not far off the North Carolina coast

Tropical Storm Chris continues to spin not far off the North Carolina coast and is currently centered roughly 200 miles to the south-southeast of Cape Hatteras.

Tropical Storm Chris continues to intensify and has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, just shy of hurricane force.



The storm is moving Northeast at roughly 2 mph.

Where is Chris?

Chris remains mostly stationary well east of the South Carolina coast

The storm remains in an environment conducive for gradual strengthening as it is centered over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream.

By early Tuesday, Chris is expected to intensify into a hurricane as it continues to become better organized.

Will it make landfall, where is it going?

However, Chris is expected to remain offshore over the next several days, moving slowly at first and then accelerating away from the United States to the northeast later this week.

By Thursday and Friday, Chris will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of Atlantic Canada.

While Chris is not expected to directly impact land over the next few days, rough surf and dangerous rip currents will continue to impact coastal areas of the Carolinas, mid-Atlantic and the Northeast through much of this week.

Tropical Rainstorm Beryl is mostly an open tropical wave with no closed low-level center of circulation. The system is quickly moving west-northwest at 20-25 mph across the northern Caribbean.

Rain amounts of 1-2 inches with localized amounts of 4-6 inches can lead to localized flash flooding and mudslides.

Wind gusts of 40-60 mph may produce isolated power outages and minor tree damage, mainly over Guadeloupe and/or Dominica.

