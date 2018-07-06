NYPD

NYPD officers sing 'Happy Birthday' to homeless woman on Staten Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Police officers on Staten Island are being praised after a video showing them singing "Happy Birthday" to a homeless woman was shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

By
STATEN ISLAND --
NYPD officers on Staten Island are being praised after a video showing them singing "Happy Birthday" to a homeless woman was shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

The video, posted by Facebook user Madie Dee on June 21, shows a group of officers inside the St. George Ferry Terminal greeting the woman, whose name is Lisa, singing to her.

They even bought her burgers, fries and a soda.

When officer Leron Lee purchased the meal, his colleagues, officers Kevin Ng and Paul Lantieri, started teasing him for cheating on his diet.

But when they saw the meal was for Lisa, a woman who frequents the terminal, they decided to join in on the birthday celebrations.

"(I'm) a little embarrassed," Lee said. "I didn't do it for the positive feedback I got. I just did it to show someone gratitude on their birthday."

EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller has the story of the officers who sang "Happy Birthday" to a homeless woman.



Staten Island residents are appreciating the positive attention this story brings to their community.

"Sometimes they're shed in a negative light, so putting themselves out in the community and having them do positive things, especially singing Happy Birthday to a woman they don't know, that's such a great thing," Kai Bingham said.

"You never be expecting it to happen here on Staten Island where society has more or less threw us to the dogs," said Staten Island resident Wilbur Spann. "It lifts people's spirits to see something good like that happen."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfeel goodnypdhomelessstaten island ferryStaten IslandNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NYPD
NYPD officers' act of kindness toward disabled vet goes viral
NYPD detectives resign following rape charges
Angry officer goes berserk over closing chocolate store
NYPD: Man leaps through window after stealing comic book
More nypd
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Sunflowers bloom at Dorothea Dix Park, not Neuse River Trail, this year
'Corpse Flower' draws crowds to Raleigh garden
39th Festival for the Eno draws crowds
World War II prisoner of war from Smithfield to be honored
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News