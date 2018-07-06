STARBUCKS

Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. --
Starbucks says an employee in Philadelphia has been fired after reportedly mocking a customer with a stutter.

The coffee chain says the behavior did not reflect the experience customers should have and the employee is no longer with Starbucks.


A person on Facebook posted Sunday that his friend stuttered when giving his name, and that the barista made light of it verbally and then spelled the name with extra letters. The customer with the stutter emailed Starbucks and was offered $5 as an apology, according to the post.

Starbucks said Thursday that was not the ideal response, and that it has since apologized to the person directly.

In May, Starbucks held anti-racial bias training for thousands of U.S. employees after a worker at another Philadelphia store called police on two black men waiting for a friend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societystarbucksphiladelphia newsPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
STARBUCKS
Starbucks, citing environment, is ditching plastic straws
Thousands of Starbucks stores close early for anti-bias training
New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in stores
Beyu Cafe sees more business after Starbucks boycott
More starbucks
SOCIETY
Man sets record for slicing most watermelons on his stomach
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Texas firefighters and cute pups collide at calendar shoot
Teen ridiculed on social media for paying bill with coins
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
More Society
Top Stories
Surveillance photos released of man accused of shooting bank teller in Durham
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Cary couple concerned about gas leak in apartment
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Changes to SNAP benefits processing to affect food markets
Woman says safety feature in headrest suddenly deployed while she was driving
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Show More
Durham police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed 44-year-old man in June
NC State Fairgrounds hosts largest kid's consignment sale in the nation
Raleigh personal growth platform helps women reach life goals
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Teen bitten by shark off New York island, officials confirm
More News