Wilson police make 5 arrests following string of paintball shootings

Five men have been arrested after a string of paint ball shootings in Wilson. (WTVD)

WILSON, NC (WTVD) --
Wilson Police have made five arrests following a string of paintball shootings in the city.

On July 1, around 1:40 p.m., a woman was struck in the back while riding her bicycle near the 100 block of Nash Street.

Then, shortly after 3 p.m., Joe Uditis was doing yard work on his property when he was struck in the back of his right arm.

"I heard the sound. It was a pop, I heard the sound, then it hit me," Uditis said.

He's lived there for three years and said this was the first incident in the neighborhood in a while.

"It took a while to realize what happened. So that was it, they got me in my right arm, and that was it. By the time I turned around they were well down the road," explained Uditis.

A nearby vehicle was also struck in that incident.

Later in the day, a vehicle and house were shot in the 800 block of Goldsboro Street.

Police arrested three men from Wilson in connection to those shootings.

Twenty-year-old Anthony Alston, 19-year-old Jaylend Howard, and 20-year-old Darius Taylor were both charged with two counts of simple assault and two counts of discharging a weapon in city limits.

On July 4, Wilson Police drove up on a vehicle accident at the intersection of Trinity Drive and Ward Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. In that case, a homeowner said the suspects fired paintballs at his house before he pursued them. That chase led to a crash into a light pole, which was replaced on July 5.

Eighteen-year-old Jamie Williams was arrested and charged with Careless and Reckless Driving, Possession of Alcohol Underage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Discharging a Weapon in the City Limits.

The next day, 17-year-old Dykim Downing was arrested and charged with Damage to Real Property, Possession of Alcohol Underage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Discharging a Weapon in the City Limits.

Both men are from Elm City.

Police are still searching for two additional suspects connected to the July 4 incident.

Next week, Wilson Police will meet with community members to discuss enforcement and neighborhood safety.

If you have any information on these cases, call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.
