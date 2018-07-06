Duke player bikes across country to raise money for special needs

Duke basketball rising senior Brennan Besser is spending his summer traveling cross country via bike to raise money and awareness for the intellectually and developmentally disabled community.Besser is traveling from Seattle to New York City, riding about 60 miles per day. He is also hosting basketball clinics throughout the journey in different cities.Besser's inspiration is his sister, Jacqueline, who is non-verbal and was born with special needs.The Walk On America Foundation has raised more than $300,000 of its $1 million goal.Besser's trip is scheduled to finish July 18 in New York City.