SEX OFFENDER

Alamance County sex offender arrested for living too close to elementary school

Floyd Patterson Vincent, Jr.

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) --
An Alamance County sex offender has been arrested for failing to report a new address near an elementary school, officials say.

35-year-old and registered sex offender Floyd Patterson Vincent, Jr., of Haw River, was charged for failing to report new address as a sex offender, sex offender residence violation and for being on protected property.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit discovered Vincent was living at Mebane Mills Loft Apartments, a restricted area for sex offenders due to it being 1,000 feet from an elementary school.

Detectives also determined Vincent was on the property of Woodlawn Middle School this past school year.

Vincent is being held under a $75,000 secured bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex offenderalamance county newsMebane
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEX OFFENDER
'He had a reason:' Sister of alleged AMBER Alert abductor speaks out
AMBER Alert: Virginia 7-month-old abducted by sex offender
Teacher awarded by police after noticing sex offender in Apex park
New details released about sex offender who got arrested at Apex park
More sex offender
Top Stories
Surveillance photos released of man accused of shooting bank teller in Durham
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Cary couple concerned about gas leak in apartment
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Changes to SNAP benefits processing to affect food markets
Woman says safety feature in headrest suddenly deployed while she was driving
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Show More
Durham police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed 44-year-old man in June
NC State Fairgrounds hosts largest kid's consignment sale in the nation
Raleigh personal growth platform helps women reach life goals
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Teen bitten by shark off New York island, officials confirm
More News