POSTAL SERVICE

Statue of Liberty stamp mistake to cost US Postal Service $3.5 million

New York-New York hotel casino and replica of the Statue of Liberty located on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Shutterstock)

LAS VEGAS --
A stamp that mistakenly featured the image of a Statue of Liberty replica in Las Vegas instead of the original New York Statue will cost the U.S. Postal Service $3.5 million in a copyright infringement lawsuit.

Las Vegas sculptor Robert Davidson, who created the replica Lady Liberty in the facade at the New-York-New York casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip, sued the Postal Service five years ago over its 2011 "forever" stamp design.

The stamp featured the face of his Lady Liberty, which his attorneys argued in court filings was unmistakably different from the original and was more "fresh-faced," ''sultry" and even "sexier."

The Postal Service had been releasing the stamps for at least three months before discovering it was not an image of the New York statue.

Postal Service attorneys argued Davidson's design was too similar for him to claim copyright.

Federal Judge Eric Bruggink sided with Davidson last week and agreed his work was an original design with a more modern, feminine and contemporary face. He ordered the Postal Service to pay $3.5 million to the artist - a slice of the $70 million the service made in profit from the stamp.

Postal Service spokesman Dave Partenheimer said in an email that the agency was reviewing the decision and would comment "if and when appropriate."

Todd Bice, Davidson's attorney, said in an emailed statement that his client was pleased that the court recognized the significance of his work.

"As the court noted, Mr. Davidson's artistic creation of the Las Vegas Lady Liberty is highly unique and attractive, which is what prompted the US Postal Service to select a photo of his work for the second ever Forever Stamp, over hundreds of other images," he said.

Court documents show Davidson said he wanted his sculpture, like the rest of the casino-resort's facade, to have the feel of New York's iconic skyline without duplicating it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldstatue of libertypostal servicebuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POSTAL SERVICE
Complaints grow about mail service in Raleigh
USPS issues are widespread, 'mismanagement' cited
Waverly Point residents say mail service a 'nightmare'
Wonder Woman gets her own stamps for her 75th birthday
More postal service
POLITICS
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Young Republicans booted from Raleigh Uber over backseat politics
Officials announce plan to handle Wake County's growing population
Trump says 'I accept' US intelligence agencies conclusions on Russian meddling
More Politics
Top Stories
Surveillance photos released of man accused of shooting bank teller in Durham
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Cary couple concerned about gas leak in apartment
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Changes to SNAP benefits processing to affect food markets
Woman says safety feature in headrest suddenly deployed while she was driving
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Show More
Durham police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed 44-year-old man in June
NC State Fairgrounds hosts largest kid's consignment sale in the nation
Raleigh personal growth platform helps women reach life goals
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Teen bitten by shark off New York island, officials confirm
More News