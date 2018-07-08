OCEANS

Record 89-degree water temp recorded off NC coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Record 89-degree water temp recorded off NC coast (WTVD)

WRIGHTSVILLE, BEACH, N.C. --
A long spell of hot, humid weather had the ocean off the southeastern North Carolina coast feeling more like bathwater.

The National Weather Service said the water was 89 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) at Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier in Wrightsville Beach on Friday.

That's the warmest the water has been since measurements were first taken in 2004.

National Weather Service meteorologist Steven Pfaff told the StarNews of Wilmington that the record water temperature was caused by the hot, humid air over the region which never allowed temperatures to dip much.
