NC State football player makes YouTube channel to give back to community

EMBED </>More Videos

NC State football player makes YouTube channel to give back

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Eurndraus Bryant, an NC State football player, is using his summer to help give back to the community.

Bryant and his childhood friend, Braylan Edwards, decided to make a YouTube channel as a way to give back, spread positivity and make people laugh.

Bryant, a senior defensive tackle, said the channel allows people to get to know him in a different way. He said on the football field he is all business, but on YouTube you can see more of his goofy side.

The videos show the friends helping out the homeless around town. They bought supplies and even made dinners to drop off to those in need.

You can watch their videos here.

Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News