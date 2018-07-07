Reckless driver report helps police find missing man

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --A call about a reckless driver resulted in police discovering a man who was the subject of a distant silver alert.
Pittsboro police said they got a call about a reckless driver and were able to stop the vehicle on the NC 87 connector near NC 902.
Officers discovered the man was the subject of a silver alert 100 miles away.
Police got the man medical attention and contacted his family.
No other information has been released.
Cpl Youngblood and Ofc Edelman were able to locate the subject of a Silver Alert and reunite him with his family. Ofc Edelman needs a new front bumper as the subject was unable to put his car in park.@Chatham911 @chathamjournal @ChathCoLineNews pic.twitter.com/3LiPerLWvk— Pittsboro Police Department (@PBOPolice) July 7, 2018