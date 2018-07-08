Two-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound in California

EMBED </>More Videos

A two-year-old is in the hospital, after shooting his or herself in the head at a home in Northwest Fresno Saturday afternoon. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
A toddler accidentally shot himself in the head while inside a bedroom of a home, police in California say.

Neighbors watched as the two-year-old boy was loaded into the back of an ambulance the Fresno neighborhood Saturday. After intense life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead.

At the time that the shooting occurred, the child's parents were not in the home, but there were two adults present.

Police say the parents were notified of the shooting, and officials are trying to determine how the child was able to get his hands on a pistol.

It is unclear whether the gun belongs to the homeowners or the family friends who were in the home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidental shootingshootingtoddlerchild killed
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News