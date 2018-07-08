Report: At least one killed in Virginia helicopter crash

WILLIAMSBURG, V.A. --Authorities in Virginia say at least one person was killed in a residential townhome after a helicopter crashed into it.
Virginia State Police confirmed the fatality in a statement Sunday evening.
Police say they are still working to locate and identify the pilot of the helicopter, which crashed around 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of Settlement Drive and started a fire at a townhouse.
The crash was near the College of William and Mary.
TribeAlert: There has been an aviation incident in the residential area near Dillard Complex. Avoid the area. WMPD will follow up if campus impacts are eminent.— William & Mary News (@WMNews) July 8, 2018
The tweet from the College of William and Mary urged residents to avoid the area.
The college also said the crash happened near Dillard Complex, which is a dormitory for the university.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story.