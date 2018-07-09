Police: 4-year-old got gun out of mother's purse and shot himself at Myrtle Beach hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he accidentally shot himself with a gun he got from his mother's purse. (WTVD)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. --
A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he accidentally shot himself with a gun he got from his mother's purse.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The incident happened Saturday at Oceans One Resort in Myrtle Beach.

Police said the child was playing without supervision when he found a .36-Caliber handgun in his mother's purse and accidentally shot himself in the head, WPDE reports.

The child was rushed to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment where he is in critical condition.

Toddler, 2, dies of self-inflicted gunshot
The child accidentally shot himself in the head, police said.


His parents, Heather Lyn Odom and Jeremy Jermaine Barrett, of Aberdeen, were arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

Both appeared in court Sunday afternoon for a bond hearing and were released from custody.

"We're good parents! We work, we both have jobs. I have two jobs. I was going back to school in August as his dad was, going back to school," said Odom in court.

Odom described herself and the father as good parents who both have jobs. She said she planned to go back to school in August.

The parents were in another room in their suite when the shooting happened, police said.

The couple is due back in court in September.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotchild injuredshootingSouth Carolina
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News