NOT REAL NEWS: Disneyland is not giving away free tickets

Don't fall for this Disneyland free ticket scam (KTRK)

ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Disneyland is not giving away free tickets to 500 families to celebrate 110 years of service, despite an advertisement circulating on social media.

The false offer looks like a coupon. It features artwork of Cinderella's castle with Disneyland Resorts written to appear like the theme park's trademark. It offers 5 free tickets.

When users click on the offer it says, "Congratulations! You have been selected to take part in our short survey to get 2 Free Disneyland Tickets."

Users are then asked three questions and told they have won the tickets. At the end of the questions, it asks the participant to share and "like" the message.

Melissa Britt, a Disneyland Resort spokeswoman, told The Associated Press in an email that the offer is false and that Disneyland does not have any special promotions at the moment.

Disneyland opened July 17, 1955, which was 62 years ago, not 110.

"We recommend guests purchase tickets only from Disneyland Resort or an authorized retailer to avoid being taken advantage of," Britt said.

Other similar fake anniversary promotions have appeared online for places including Delta and Starbucks.

Disney is the parent company of ABC11.
