Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes

EMBED </>More Videos

Micah P. Laymon's body was found in Mott Lake during the weekend. (WTVD)

By
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) --
Authorities have found the body of a 24-year-old man after he drowned at a Fort Bragg lake Sunday evening.

The incident happened at Mott Lake at 5:45 p.m.

Officials said the man was swimming with a friend when he said he needed help and then went under the water.

The victim has been identified as Micah P. Laymon, a civilian from Raeford.



"He swam there, I imagine, on and off," his mother Debbie Laymon said. "I'm expecting him to just walk up the street and or somebody to call me and say it's not true."

First responders and dive operations reported to the lake to find the body Sunday night. Laymon's body was recovered at 10:45 a.m.

Officials said swimming and boating are not allowed at any of the lakes on post.

"He's a good swimmer He's an excellent swimmer," Debbie Laymon said. "So we don't know what happened. We're waiting to hear what happened."

The lakes are not monitored.

"We have no lifeguards on any of these lakes. The lakes have stumps in them, there's debris in them," said a Fort Bragg official. "Though they may look great, on the surface, down below, a lot of them are very shallow. So we ask everyone to stay out of the lakes."

Approximately 150 warning tickets have been issued to people found swimming or boating on Fort Bragg lakes, officials said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningfort bragg newsfort braggnorth carolina newsFort Bragg
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
Bloomsbury: Uncovering the remains of Raleigh's lost theme park
More News