Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

Calvin Franklin Hughes (WTVD)

By
GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police say a 56-year-old Raleigh man sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in the woods behind the hotel where they had both been staying.

It happened behind the InTown Suites in Garner.

Calvin Hughes, 56, is charged with second-degree forcible sex offense.

Calvin Hughes



According to authorities, he was staying in the room next to the 12-year-old at the hotel.

Police said two eyewitnesses saw Hughes sexually assault the girl, who is mentally disabled.

He did not know the girl previously, according to officials.

In court Monday, prosecutors asked the judge to lower the bond and charge him instead with two counts of indecent liberties with a child. They said they came to that conclusion after reviewing the fact and talking with detectives.

ABC11 contacted attorneys for InTown Suites, which is based in Atlanta. They said they are aware of the investigation and are cooperating fully.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultchild abusehotelraleigh newssex crimeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
Bloomsbury: Uncovering the remains of Raleigh's lost theme park
More News