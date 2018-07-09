Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel

Calvin Hughes

Police say a 56-year-old Raleigh man sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in the woods behind the hotel where they had both been staying.It happened behind the InTown Suites in Garner.Calvin Hughes, 56, is charged with second-degree forcible sex offense.According to authorities, he was staying in the room next to the 12-year-old at the hotel.Police said two eyewitnesses saw Hughes sexually assault the girl, who is mentally disabled.He did not know the girl previously, according to officials.In court Monday, prosecutors asked the judge to lower the bond and charge him instead with two counts of indecent liberties with a child. They said they came to that conclusion after reviewing the fact and talking with detectives.ABC11 contacted attorneys for InTown Suites, which is based in Atlanta. They said they are aware of the investigation and are cooperating fully.