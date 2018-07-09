Inside Fayetteville's most expensive apartments

We scoured local listings in Fayetteville via rental site Zumper to identify the city's most opulent listings.
Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1604 Twin Oaks Drive
Up first, gaze at this humongous apartment over at 1604 Twin Oaks Drive. It has a whopping four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Fayetteville is roughly $1,300/month, this spot is currently going for $3,000/month. What makes it so high-priced?
The home features hardwood floors, high ceilings, fireplaces, a dishwasher, a kitchen island, granite countertops, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry, built-in storage features and ample natural light. There's also outdoor space and parking. As fancy-shmancy as this home might appear, pets are not welcome.
2500 N. Edgewater Drive
Next, take a look at this impressive apartment situated at 2500 N. Edgewater Drive. It has three bedrooms, three bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Fayetteville is approximately $925/month, this stately home is currently listed at $2,700/month.
In the home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace, ample closet space, a spiral staircase, floor-to-ceiling windows, a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pets are not allowed in this high-end home.
2503 N. Edgewater Drive
Check out this fabulous apartment over at 2503 N. Edgewater Drive. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This living space is currently going for $1,675/month.
The home features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, exposed brick, a laundry room, outdoor space, ample storage features and garage parking. Both cats and dogs are allowed in this palatial villa.
