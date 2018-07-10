Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set in lawsuit

EMBED </>More Videos

A lawsuit filed Friday accuses Johnny Depp of punching a crew member on the set of a film shot in Los Angeles.

ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
A lawsuit filed Friday accuses Johnny Depp of punching a crew member on the set of a film shot in Los Angeles.

The incident allegedly took place last year on the set of "City of Lies," a movie about the killing of Notorious B.I.G.

Location manager Gregg "Rocky" Brooks alleges in the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court that Depp punched him twice in the rib cage while he appeared to be intoxicated and smelled of alcohol.

Brooks also claims he was fired when he refused to sign papers saying he wouldn't sue.

Depp nor his representatives have issued a comment so far.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
johnny deppcelebritycourtlawsuitassaultmovieLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'He don't give a damn:' Disabled couple robbed in Durham speak out
Getting our first look inside Raleigh's Morgan Street Food Hall
10 volunteer Robeson County firefighters charged with arson
A guide to Amazon Prime Day
Now a Bronco, former NC State star Chubb returns to Raleigh
Police: Family of 5 found fatally shot in murder-suicide
Video shows the dangers of riding in the bed of a pickup truck
Do you know them? Sheriff seeks help identifying remains found in the '90s
Show More
Boy recovering after being pulled from Durham pool
Chris becomes a hurricane as storm moves away from coast
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
Troubleshooter: Watch out for driveway scams
Dump truck overturns on I-540 in Raleigh, causes traffic delays
More News