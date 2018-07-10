SHOPPING

Kroger warns about fake $250 shopping coupon on social media

EMBED </>More Videos

Kroger is warning customers about a fake shopping coupon.

Kroger is warning shoppers not to fall for a fake coupon circulating on social media.

The giveaway claims you can get a free, $250 shopping coupon that you can use at the store.

But Kroger says it has nothing to do with the scam. It's advising customers not to share their personal information with sites promoting the coupon online.

The company says it's also working to resolve the issue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingscamssocial mediacoupons
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
A guide to Amazon Prime Day
Parent deal: Build-A-Bear hosts 'Pay Your Age' Day
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
More Shopping
Top Stories
'He don't give a damn:' Disabled couple robbed in Durham speak out
Getting our first look inside Raleigh's Morgan Street Food Hall
10 volunteer Robeson County firefighters charged with arson
A guide to Amazon Prime Day
Now a Bronco, former NC State star Chubb returns to Raleigh
Police: Family of 5 found fatally shot in murder-suicide
Video shows the dangers of riding in the bed of a pickup truck
Do you know them? Sheriff seeks help identifying remains found in the '90s
Show More
Boy recovering after being pulled from Durham pool
Chris becomes a hurricane as storm moves away from coast
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
Troubleshooter: Watch out for driveway scams
Dump truck overturns on I-540 in Raleigh, causes traffic delays
More News