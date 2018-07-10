VIDEO: Thieves steal from Apple Store in seconds

EMBED </>More Videos

Crystal clear surveillance video shows how a group of young men made off with a small fortune worth of Apple products. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, California --
Crystal clear surveillance video shows how a group of young men made off with a small fortune worth of Apple products.

The four only needed mere seconds to steal 26 items, totaling $27,000, Saturday morning at an Apple Store in a Fresno mall.

Lt. Mark Hudson of the Fresno Police Department says the group took, "Various iPhones, the iPhone 6, iPhone 7 and 8, and even the new iPhone X was taken in this grand theft."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Just as quickly as they arrived, the young men in hoodies wasted no time, ripping out the tethered electronics from display tables throughout the store as customers and Apple Store employees looked on.



One of the thieves, with an arm full of laptops, scurried past a group of frightened teenage girls.

"One customer stood by the door to prevent them from leaving but was knocked out of the way," said Lt. Hudson. "Right now we are looking for four, or five, we believe there was a getaway driver, black males anywhere from 16 to 18 years old."

According to police, the suspects never displayed any weapons.

Investigators are reviewing the surveillance footage from the inside the store to see who the young men are, and if the crime might be connected to a similar robbery in Downtown San Luis Obispo last month.

"There are other reports, of other places, other cities in California that have had these kinds of takeover thefts," said Lt. Hudson. "So we are looking into (this crime) being connected to other crimes, at any other Apple Stores outside of Fresno."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
applerobberytheftu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'He don't give a damn:' Disabled couple robbed in Durham speak out
Getting our first look inside Raleigh's Morgan Street Food Hall
10 volunteer Robeson County firefighters charged with arson
A guide to Amazon Prime Day
Now a Bronco, former NC State star Chubb returns to Raleigh
Police: Family of 5 found fatally shot in murder-suicide
Video shows the dangers of riding in the bed of a pickup truck
Do you know them? Sheriff seeks help identifying remains found in the '90s
Show More
Boy recovering after being pulled from Durham pool
Chris becomes a hurricane as storm moves away from coast
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
Troubleshooter: Watch out for driveway scams
Dump truck overturns on I-540 in Raleigh, causes traffic delays
More News