Chris becomes a hurricane as storm moves away from coast

The storm officially became a hurricane Tuesday as it moved further away from the coast of the Carolinas.
HURRICANE CENTER: Everything you need to know, all in one place
At 5 p.m. EDT Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Miami said the storm was about 205 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. It was headed northeast at 10 mph.
No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.
Here are the 5 most vulnerable cities during hurricane season
Chris is now a hurricane, but it's moving away from NC. Bye! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/rb8mvCt9vZ— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) July 10, 2018
Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!