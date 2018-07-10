HURRICANE

Chris becomes a hurricane as storm moves away from coast

Chris tracks Hurricane Chris. The latest from 11 p.m. (WTVD)

Tropical Storm Chris is no longer.

The storm officially became a hurricane Tuesday as it moved further away from the coast of the Carolinas.

At 5 p.m. EDT Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Miami said the storm was about 205 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. It was headed northeast at 10 mph.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

