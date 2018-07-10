Chris becomes a hurricane as storm moves away from coast

Chris is now a hurricane, but it's moving away from NC. Bye! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/rb8mvCt9vZ — Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) July 10, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1492377" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With hurricane season upon us, NOAA released a list of the most vulnerable cities. AccuWeather takes a look.

Tropical Storm Chris is no longer.The storm officially became a hurricane Tuesday as it moved further away from the coast of the Carolinas.At 5 p.m. EDT Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Miami said the storm was about 205 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. It was headed northeast at 10 mph.No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.