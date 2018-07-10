What does $500 rent you in Fayetteville, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Fayetteville if you're on a budget of $500/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
6450 Applecross Ave., #D
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 6450 Applecross Ave., #D. It's listed for $500/month for its 628 square feet of space.
The building offers outdoor space. In the apartment, you can anticipate air conditioning, carpeted floors, a walk-in closet and a patio. Cats and dogs are permitted here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands.
6391 Bingham Place
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 6391 Bingham Place that's also going for $500/month.
The unit features in-unit laundry, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent.
1104 Ayton Place
Take a look at this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1104 Ayton Place. It's listed for $495/month.
Building amenities include storage space. In the unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors and ceiling fans. Animals are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands.
2160 Wingate Road
Located at 2160 Wingate Road, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's listed for $475/month.
The apartment features laundry hookups, a walk-in closet, carpeted floors and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable.
317 Bonnie St.
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex located at 317 Bonnie St., which is listed for $425/month.
In the duplex, you can anticipate carpeted floors, closet space and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable.
