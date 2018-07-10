'He don't give a damn:' Disabled couple robbed in Durham speak out

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham Police are looking for the robber who attacked this couple. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham Police are searching for the man who robbed a disabled couple while they were heading home last Friday.

Investigators said the 78-year-old woman and 66-year-old man had just gotten off the bus in front of their house in the 300 block of Chestnut Street when they were held up.

Wayne Huggins is disabled while Barbara was born with cerebral palsy. It hasn't stopped her from living a full life, including getting a degree.

"He tried to get my ring," Barbara said. "He don't give a damn, he didn't give a damn. He knows I can't walk -- he knows I can't use arms."



The Hugginses had just come home from Barbara's haircut at Northgate Mall. They said the man followed them off the bus and accosted them in the hallway of their apartment complex.

"She never bothers anyone," said Sherman Hinson, who is one of their neighbors. "She's in a wheelchair not by choice, but it's no obstacle to her -- she's just as happy as in the chair as anything."

Hinson said the robber yanked Barbara's necklace off and tried to rob Wayne but he was able to fight him off.

"It bothers me badly," Hinson said. "I hope and pray the person turns himself in."



Barbara said she's dealing with it.

"I want people to know that people like him need to get right with God," she said.

Police said both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was described only as a black man in his 20s wearing dark clothing. He had a wallet chain on his pants.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberydisabilitydurham policedurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Getting our first look inside Raleigh's Morgan Street Food Hall
10 volunteer Robeson County firefighters charged with arson
A guide to Amazon Prime Day
Now a Bronco, former NC State star Chubb returns to Raleigh
Police: Family of 5 found fatally shot in murder-suicide
Video shows the dangers of riding in the bed of a pickup truck
Do you know them? Sheriff seeks help identifying remains found in the '90s
Boy recovering after being pulled from Durham pool
Show More
Chris becomes a hurricane as storm moves away from coast
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
Troubleshooter: Watch out for driveway scams
Dump truck overturns on I-540 in Raleigh, causes traffic delays
North Carolina law enforcement agencies join lip-sync battle fun
More News