Urban Ministries of Wake County launches food drive

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --Supplies are dwindling at the food pantry of Urban Ministries of Wake County in Raleigh.
Unfortunately, it's something that happens every summer.
That's why it is launching "Fight Summer Hunger," a month-long food drive.
It's is in partnership with Kiwanis of Raleigh and AlphaGraphics of Cary and Raleigh.
Sammy Hobgood, of Urban Ministries of Wake County, said the dip in supplies during the summer is twofold.
"A lot of families are leaving town for the summer and their normal routine of donating with their civic organizations or their churches has a little bit of a hiccup, so as people leave town for the summer, you'll notice that the donations begin to dwindle," he said.
He also mentioned that there's a change for those children who rely on schools for their meals.
"With the school lunches going away for the summertime, people are going to have an extra meal they have to provide for," Hobgood said.
Gloria Mayo takes her 50-year-old son with disabilities to the food pantry at Urban Ministries of Wake County.
"They give him stuff," Mayo said. "They give him food. It's good stuff."
If you want to donate, you can drop off donations at the food pantry at 1390 Capital Boulevard in Raleigh as well as AlphaGraphics Cary, First Baptist Church, HQ Raleigh, and The Lighthouse Project.
"It's important because people don't have the funds," Mayo said. "Kids are out of school. Rent takes up so much of your money. You don't have money left over."
The organization said most needed foods include cereal, oatmeal, brown rice, canned fruit, canned vegetables, and canned tuna and chicken.
The organization is also accepting financial donations.