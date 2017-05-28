3rd suspect charged in Raleigh triple shooting, murder

Tauquez Mann was just 20 years old.

The Raleigh Police Department has charged a third suspect in Thursday's triple shooting in southeast Raleigh.It happened in the 2000 block of Bowman Lane; two suspects were charged earlier this week.Aaron Nicholas Burton, 17, has been charged with murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a stolen firearm.One of the victims of the shooting, Tauquez Elfthaniel Mann, 20, died in the shooting, Raleigh Police said.The other two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to WakeMed for treatment.Elaton Omar White, 24, and James Keavon McCallum, 16, are also charged with murder and aggravated assault.They were captured after a separate shooting along Interstate 40 between Trailwood Drive and Lake Wheeler Road.The driver of the vehicle sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and subsequently ran off the road. After the crash, White and McCallum - who were passengers - got out and ran. Police caught up to them in the 1500 block of Main Campus Drive right around the Lonnie Poole Golf Course.Raleigh Police clarified Friday that the shots that injured the driver on I-40 came from another car. There have been no arrests in that shooting.