NEWS

3rd suspect charged in Raleigh triple shooting, murder

Aaron Nicholas Burton (Credit: Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department has charged a third suspect in Thursday's triple shooting in southeast Raleigh.

It happened in the 2000 block of Bowman Lane; two suspects were charged earlier this week.

Aaron Nicholas Burton, 17, has been charged with murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

One of the victims of the shooting, Tauquez Elfthaniel Mann, 20, died in the shooting, Raleigh Police said.

Tauquez Mann was just 20 years old.



The other two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to WakeMed for treatment.

Elaton Omar White, 24, and James Keavon McCallum, 16, are also charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Elaton White and James McCallum



They were captured after a separate shooting along Interstate 40 between Trailwood Drive and Lake Wheeler Road.

READ MORE: 2 charged in Raleigh triple shooting, murder

The driver of the vehicle sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and subsequently ran off the road. After the crash, White and McCallum - who were passengers - got out and ran. Police caught up to them in the 1500 block of Main Campus Drive right around the Lonnie Poole Golf Course.
EMBED More News Videos

Raleigh Police combed the neighborhood after Thursday afternoon's shooting.



Raleigh Police clarified Friday that the shots that injured the driver on I-40 came from another car. There have been no arrests in that shooting.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingman shotraleigh newsgun violencehomicide investigationRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Cary
1 dead, 3 injured in Wake County crash
Durham police chase ends with crash, suspect at large
Mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick killed in boating accident
More News
Top Stories
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Cary
1 dead, 3 injured in Wake County crash
Officials urge boating safety after recent accidents
Durham police chase ends with crash, suspect at large
Man shot to death in Goldsboro
UK police release photo of concert bomber
BA resumes flights following computer outage
Show More
Half of NJ 8th grade class refuses to pose with Speaker Ryan
Music legend Gregg Allman dies at the age of 69
Chipotle data breach affects Triangle-area locations
Durham holds war reenactment to honor American soldiers
2 kayakers rescued from Neuse River
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
More Photos